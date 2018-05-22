Regular price $15.00 Sale price $0.00

Why Palestine Matters, The Struggle To End Colonialism, contextualizes the liberation struggle of the Palestinian people within other global justice struggles.

With a foreword by Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories, the book is grounded in international law and brings Palestine into focus through a lens of intersectionality, calling all those who struggle for justice against oppression to consider the challenge of seeing Palestinians in the context of other justice struggles. Why Palestine Matters demonstrates that the project of human emancipation is not limited to Palestine, but it also cannot proceed without Palestine.

The book is 108 full-color pages with visuals on every page, a discussion guide, and maps. A companion website, whypalestinematters.org, features enhanced resources for study, including video clips and discussion guide.

It is published by The Israel Palestine Mission Network of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) whose General Assembly mandate engages them "toward specific mission goals that will create currents of wider and deeper involvement with Israel/Palestine.”